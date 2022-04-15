YourStory and Buidlers Tribe to unveil first-ever Top 25 Web 3 Innovators list on April 20

On April 20, 2022, YourStory and Web3 incubator Buidlers Tribe will unveil the Top 25 Web 3 Innovations report, a specially curated list of 25 promising, Indian founder-led startups in the blockchain segment.

The 25 finalists will each receive a non-tradeable NFT as an award commemorating and proving their status as a finalist of the Top 25 Web 3 Innovations cohort.

Pareen Lathia, Co-Founder, Buidlers Tribe, said, "At Buidlers Tribe, we believe in open collaboration with the entire ecosystem. In our pursuit of a synergy, we've built a strong tribe of investors, founders, and advisors to guide the next generation of Buidlers in Web3. We are looking to give out 200+ BeliefDAO Convertible Grants this year, and in our pursuit of achieving this feat, we will be giving out grants to the top five startups/buidlers."

"We have two simultaneously-running programmes. One is our core model where we provide long-term help to startups that require resources in building a successful business and raising investments. Our second initiative is BeliefDAO, where we provide Convertible Grants to founders who we believe can make it big," added Raghu Mohan, Co-Founder, Buidlers Tribe.

For awarding the 25 startup finalists with NFTs, YourStory has partnered with Wize, an NFT infrastructure and API toolkit startup that offers POAP (Proof of Attendance Protocol) NFTs, Identity NFTs, Certificate NFTs, Award NFTs, Ticket NFTs, etc.

This makes YourStory the first Indian media firm to foray into the world of NFTs for rewarding Web3 startup innovation.

Saurav Raaj, Co-founder at Wize, said: "We have a special relationship with YourStory, starting from our days as a YourStory Tech30 startup (when we were previously known as Senderment). Now, we are thrilled to be working alongside them to provide non-tradeable Award NFTs to the winners of their Top 25 Web 3 Innovations list."

Why Top 25 Web 3 Innovations?

Over the last 10 years, we at YourStory have been presenting the Tech30 — our specially curated list of India’s top 30 early-stage tech startups.

The 300+ Tech30 startups including the likes of Freshworks﻿, Niramai﻿, Pixxel﻿, Innovaccer﻿, Chargebee﻿, and among others have, cumulatively, raised growth capital of more than $2 billion, helped create over 31,000 jobs, are totally valued at $6.8 billion+, and have attracted investments from more than 400 investors.

With YourStory’s foray into the blockchain and Web 3 space, the time has come to curate and build cohorts of innovative, disruptive Web 3 startups that we are convinced have the potential to solve Web 3 problems at scale and define the future of the metaverse.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

Being at the forefront of reporting innovations and technological advancements in India, YourStory aims to help these startups achieve their dreams by giving them a platform to tell their stories, meet investors, collaborate with ecosystem experts and enterprises, raise funding, and take their startups to the next level.