Rameesh Kailasam, CEO, IndiaTech.org describes to YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma the five-point framework created by IndiaTech.org to regulate India's crypto industry while mitigating risks and fostering innovation.
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
5 steps to regulate the cryptocurrency industry in India
00:23:24
About the session
See More
See Less
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Money Matters with Shradha Sharma | How Purplle is focused on beauty for all
00:18:58
Money Matters with Shradha Sharma | Domestic investment in India
00:15:50
Money Matters with Shradha Sharma | A personal relationship with money
00:20:23
Money Matters with Shradha Sharma | What money means to you
00:16:30
In conversation with | Prof. Anju Seth. Director of IIM Calcutta
00:41:29
Money Matters with Shradha Sharma | How decentralisation and ownership drives growth
00:33:05