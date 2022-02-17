How the 90+ Connect initiative is creating edupreneurs of tomorrow

The educational landscape of India has been transformed by a series of developments – one of which is the creation of a thriving edtech ecosystem with allied opportunities in the country. According to YourStory data, edtech received upwards of three billion in funding in 2021 alone.

One of such platforms in the ecosystem is the 90+ My Tution app that’s digitising tutoring with 'Smartainment'. They are coming up with their new initiative called 90+ Connect.

90+ Connect aims to redefine the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the Indian EdTech space by producing entrepreneurship opportunities for individuals with a motive to invite former alumni of edtech giants.

To tell us about the 90+ Connect initiative and how it is creating edupreneurs of tomorrow, we had a conversation with Akash Pillai, the Chief Business Officer at 90+ My Tuition App on their incredible opportunity for prospective edupreneurs.

“There's a huge market. Also, there's a big problem to solve – and both these problems converge in India,” said Akash, talking about the edtech opportunity in the country.

“One major hurdle that students in India face is that they do not have proper internet connectivity. So our content is completely offline,” he said, talking about the as-yet untapped potential.

“India has around 275 million enrolled students, out of which 140 million go to government schools. While the edtech industry has also been focusing more on Central Board schools, we started off by creating state board syllabus, and today we have 14 More state syllabuses,” he added.

“We have the content in place, and with 90+ Connect, we're looking at people from the edtech industry. We want them to have full ownership, have full power, and help them create great business,” he said.

