Abhinav Asthana talks about his early days with Postman
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Abhinav Asthana talks about his early days with Postman
00:03:19
About the session
FEATURING
Abhinav Asthana
Founder and CEO, Postman
See More See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Rajesh Magow outlines MakeMyTrip's recovery plan
00:03:12
CEO of Axis Bank talks about competing with FinTech startups
00:01:12
Aparna Bawa on Zoom's growth during COVID
00:02:21
Ritesh Agarwal on his learnings as an entrepreneur
00:02:42
Group CEO outlines numerous support initiatives for employees at MMT
00:02:03
Daily Dispatch by YourStory | What does the $150 million fundraise mean for GlobalBees?
00:10:04