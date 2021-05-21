Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Abhiraj Bhal's approach towards handling the COVID crisis
00:01:14
FEATURING
Abhiraj Singh Bhal
Co-founder, UrbanClap
Shradha Sharma
Founder & CEO, YourStory Media
See More
See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Mukesh Bansal on the ideology behind building CureFit
00:01:67
Sonu Sood on his motivation for helping people during the COVID crisis
00:01:96
Vishal Chopra explains the Indian money-lending landscape and their approach
00:03:68
Dr. Velumani comments on the unprecedented COVID situation in India
00:06:87
Naman Shah outlines some initiatives by NowPurchase to help its partners during COVID
00:03:94
Learnings from IndiaMART's financial management during COVID
00:04:94