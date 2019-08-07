Aditya Birla BizLabs Fintech 2019: Ajay Srinivasan on why startups should participate

Aditya Birla BizLabs Fintech 2019 is an amazing opportunity for innovative startups to help solve real business challenges at commercial scale by leveraging Aditya Birla Capital's reach and platform. They currently have 10 million active customers through 2 lakh channel partners and are present in more than 400 cities in India. "We are focused on delivering sharp value proposition for key segments, improving delivery and service quality, and continuously increasing process efficiency and scalability of the platform," says Ajay Srinivasan, Chief Executive, Aditya Birla Capital Ltd. He shares how through BizLabs, startups can significantly scale up under the guidance of expert leadership. Registrations are now open!