Aditya Birla BizLabs Fintech 2019: Shrijeet Mishra on the importance of outside-in innovation

The Aditya Birla Group believes that continuously learning from the outside world is essential to their business. "It is critical to not just have inside-out innovation, but also outside-in innovation," says Shrijeet Mishra, Cheif Innovation Officer & Head Group Services, Aditya Birla Management Corporation Limited. The Group has created Aditya Birla BizLabs Fintech 2019, a platform for business teams to work together with Aditya Birla Capital to solve relevant challenges. BizLabs has attracted over 2000 startups and worked with more than 90 to solve specific business challenges. Listen as Shrijeet shares how startups can derive global benefits through this partnership.