A
Aditya Birla BizLabs Fintech 2019

Aditya Birla BizLabs Fintech 2019

View Brand Publisher

Aditya Birla BizLabs Fintech 2019: Shrijeet Mishra on the importance of outside-in innovation

BizLabs has attracted over 2000 startups and worked with more than 90 to solve specific business challenges. Listen as Shrijeet shares how startups can derive global benefits through this partnership.
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

The Aditya Birla Group believes that continuously learning from the outside world is essential to their business. "It is critical to not just have inside-out innovation, but also outside-in innovation," says Shrijeet Mishra, Cheif Innovation Officer & Head Group Services, Aditya Birla Management Corporation Limited. The Group has created Aditya Birla BizLabs Fintech 2019, a platform for business teams to work together with Aditya Birla Capital to solve relevant challenges. BizLabs has attracted over 2000 startups and worked with more than 90 to solve specific business challenges. Listen as Shrijeet shares how startups can derive global benefits through this partnership. 

Related Topics

Related Stories

Aditya Birla BizLabs Fintech 2019: Ajay Srinivasan on why startups should participate

Aditya Birla BizLabs Fintech 2019: Ajay Srinivasan on why startups should participate

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring worxogo

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring worxogo

How to sell your startup and run it too: the extraordinary tale of Sharad Sanghi’s success with Netmagic

How to sell your startup and run it too: the extraordinary tale of Sharad Sanghi’s success with Netmagic

Wakefit.co - Making Great Quality Sleep Affordable Across India

Wakefit.co - Making Great Quality Sleep Affordable Across India

Three aspects of digital transformation

Three aspects of digital transformation

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring Simyog

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring Simyog

Trending Now

No more shocks: this Delhi-based startup is designing energy automation devices for India’s homes

7th August 2019

How a housewife from Haryana became a top Flipkart seller earning Rs 8 lakhs a month

24th January 2019

China reportedly 'blackmailing' India to use Huawei's 5G infrastructure

7th August 2019

OYO appoints Gaurav Ajmera as COO India and South Asia

7th August 2019

WATCH: How this Bengaluru-based startup is helping businesses amplify their sales by 5x

5th August 2019

Facebook wants to rename Instagram, WhatsApp to assert more control

6th August 2019