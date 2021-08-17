Advantage Club's funding plans
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Advantage Club's funding plans
00:00:39
About the session
FEATURING
Smiti Bhatt Deorah
Co-Founder & COO, Advantage Club
See More
See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Daily Dispatch by YourStory | What does BabyChakra’s acquisition mean for MyGlamm?
00:10:13
Revant Bhate's tips for aspiring entrepreneurs
00:01:21
Neha Motwani on Fitternity's growth targets
00:00:41
Ayushi Gudwani outlines FableStreet's pricing strategy and price perception
00:01:31
Kabir Singh outlines Burger Singh's pricing strategy
00:01:14
CEO on manufacturing at BeatO and entering into device partnerships
00:02:09