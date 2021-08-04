Amazon Global Selling Propel & YourStory - Boosting Exports
About the session

Amazon Global Selling Propel & YourStory is hosting an engaging panel discussion on ‘Boosting Exports: E-commerce is blurring the boundaries between local and global and steer a conversation around how the e-commerce industry could help small brands reach out to a global audience.

The panel discussion features industry experts like Abhijit Kamra, Director - Global Trade, Amazon India; Sandeep Juneja, VP, Sales and Marketing, DHL Express and Nimisha Dhanda, Co-Founder, D'Moksha Homes, who will share their insights about how brands and startups can explore export opportunities, the challenges they face in their journey and how Amazon Global Selling Propel can offer them the right platform to cater to a global clientele.

