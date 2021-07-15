Amit Agarwal, India's first professional tech blogger, on 16 years of building a content business

Labnol.org is a technology blog started in 2004 by Amit Agarwal -- India's first professional tech blogger, an IIT Roorkee alumnus, and a software engineer. Amit scaled Labnol into a revenue-generating content business that now makes more than $60K annually. In a conversation with YourStory Founder Shradha Sharma, Amit shares his journey as a full time tech blogger since starting in Agra 16 years ago, his inspiration to build a content business, and his advice to the bloggers of today.