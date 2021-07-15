Labnol.org is a technology blog started in 2004 by Amit Agarwal -- India's first professional tech blogger, an IIT Roorkee alumnus, and a software engineer. Amit scaled Labnol into a revenue-generating content business that now makes more than $60K annually. In a conversation with YourStory Founder Shradha Sharma, Amit shares his journey as a full time tech blogger since starting in Agra 16 years ago, his inspiration to build a content business, and his advice to the bloggers of today.
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Amit Agarwal, India's first professional tech blogger, on 16 years of building a content business
00:18:40
About the session
See More
See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma | C K Venkataraman, Managing Director - Titan Company
00:39:07
Jupiter Founder Jitendra Gupta on building a neobank and a new era of financial services
00:33:59
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma | Kamal Bali, MD of Volvo Group India
00:35:50
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma | Manish Shah, CEO and Managing Director, Godrej Housing Finance
00:42:26
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma | Gautam Hari Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director, Raymond Group
00:16:40
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma | Sudhir Pai, CEO of Magicbricks Realty Services
00:18:48