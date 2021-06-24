In an interview with YourStory, iThink Logistics’ Devshree Belel, Moglix’s Saumya Khare and Keka’s Vijay Yalamanchili talk about the way analytics is transforming HR departments of companies in India and how leading technologies like artificial intelligence are enabling firms to boost talent management, check attrition, remove biases in recruitment and improve their organisational cultures.
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
How analytics is galvanising HR function
00:48:32
About the session
See More
See Less
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Build & Grow: Money Matters Season 3 | MaxWholeSale: Reimagining India’s consumer retail supply chains with technology
00:30:26
Re-imagining IT infrastructure in new normal | Shailendra Katyal, MD, Lenovo India
00:21:25
How gamification can change the face of EdTech
00:36:32
Build & Grow: Money Matters Season 3 | Agnikul Cosmos: Innovating towards a new orbit
00:38:21
Build & Grow: Money Matters Season 3 | Vernacular.ai: Driving Intelligent Conversations with Voice AI
00:19:43
Focus on the code: Leveraging managed services to optimise operations
00:51:17