Anant Goel explains Milkbasket's growth and consumer philosophies
00:03:23
FEATURING

Anant Goel
Co-Founder & CEO, Milkbasket
See More See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next

Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV

Zolostays' Nikhil Sikri narrates his entrepreneurial journey
00:04:21

Mercedes Benz India CEO on local presence and expansion in India
00:01:03

Vivekananda Hallekere recounts the successes of Bounce and key learnings
00:04:20

Dhruv Agarwala on massive opportunity in real estate and evolution of PropTiger
00:03:11

Daily Dispatch By YourStory | Monday 21st June 2021| Dinesh Godara, Founder & CEO, TREAD
00:08:58

Pratik Oswal on the advantages of passive fund investing
00:02:35