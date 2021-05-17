Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Annanya Sarthak on Awign's business model, traction, and target audience
00:04:19
FEATURING
Annanya Sarthak
Co-Founder & CEO, Awign
See More
See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Fabindia Chairman explains how Fabindia navigated the COVID crisis
00:03:99
Amazon VP on how to revitalize MSME growth and Amazon's initiatives in that area
00:05:74
Aravind Sanka on the focus on logistics and setting up partnerships during lockdown
00:02:94
Randeep Hooda on working with BBC Earth on various conservation initiatives
00:01:96
Cisco India CIO on navigating early days of COVID to maintain business continuity
00:08:78
Dr. Velumani on Indians' strong immunity against coronavirus
00:02:87