Antaraa Vasudev on the TWO skills required for success in a law and order startup 00:00:58

FEATURING Pulkit Anand Co Founder, Provakil Abhay Jain Co-Founder, Zenith Shivam Singla Leegality are helping businesses automate their paperwork workflows- by eliminating paper and moving the entire flow to the Cloud. Antaraa Vasudev Founder & CEO, Civis