Anu Acharya outlines steps we can take to mitigate the spread of COVID 00:02:36

About the session Anu Acharya outlines steps we can take to mitigate the spread of COVID FEATURING Anu Acharya Founder & CEO, Mapmygenome Rajat Garg Co-Founder, MyUpchar Shradha Sharma Founder & CEO, YourStory Media