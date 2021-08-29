Anu Acharya outlines steps we can take to mitigate the spread of COVID
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Anu Acharya outlines steps we can take to mitigate the spread of COVID
00:02:36
About the session
FEATURING
Anu Acharya
Founder & CEO, Mapmygenome
Rajat Garg
Co-Founder, MyUpchar
Shradha Sharma
Founder & CEO, YourStory Media
See More
See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Rameswar Misra on THREE key challenges in innovation-driven textiles at TURMS
00:02:28
Matrimony.com CEO on WeddingBazaar.com and Mandap.com offerings
00:04:38
IndusNet Founder on org structure and strategy initiatives to boost productivity during COVID
00:05:51
T N Hari on decision making: Salary cuts during product launch
00:01:37
Rahul Khanna on learnings from Hong Kong's management of COVID
00:02:04
Manuj Garg talks about distribution of myUpchar content
00:01:05