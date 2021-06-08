Apollo Hospitals Chairman on delivering quality care and focus on success
00:02:45
FEATURING

Dr Prathap C Reddy
Founder & Chairman
See More See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next

Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV

Chaayos CEO on focusing on hygiene to build a braind during the pandemic
00:01:01

Manish Maheshwari on THREE ways Twitter has been critical during the pandemic
00:01:05

Raamdeo Agarwal on having a positive mindset through the pandemic
00:00:08

InMobi CEO on repeated success in entrepreneurship, and the role of team and culture
00:04:87

Daily Dispatch By YourStory | Tuesday 8th June 2021
00:10:28

Ajeesh Achuthan on the most "maverick" moment at Open Financial
00:01:67