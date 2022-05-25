Abhilash Purushothaman of AppDynamics decodes the future of full-stack observability

About the session

Across all industries, the transition from traditional monitoring to full-stack observability is rapidly gaining momentum — but what are the strategic priorities for technologists over the next 12 months?

To understand the priorities of global IT leaders for the future, AppDynamics recently undertook a comprehensive global research titled ‘The Journey to Observability’ to help decode the future of full-stack observability.

The report revealed that 96 percent of organisations are on their journeys to full-stack observability during 2022 with 90 percent of technologists accepting that organisations that fail to make significant strides in their journey towards full-stack observability in 2022 will face competitive disadvantage versus their peers. 

To understand why 2022 will be a pivotal year for full-stack observability, and how full-stack observability can help today’s organisation keep innovating while delivering world-class digital experiences to their users, and what organisations should do to implement  full-stack observability, we spoke to Abhilash Purushothaman, Regional Vice President & General Manager, Asia at Cisco AppDynamics.

