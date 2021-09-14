Aprameya Radhakrishna on potential monetization models for Vokal
00:01:58
About the session

Aprameya Radhakrishna on potential monetization models for Vokal

FEATURING

Aprameya Radhakrishna
Founder and CEO, Vokal India .
See More See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV

Daily Dispatch by YourStory | How is Yulu planning to get 80,000 shared EVs on the streets by 2022?
00:11:25

Akamai CEO explains the pros and cons of a high startup valuation
00:03:39

Puneet Kumar on moving back to India and joining Nexus
00:03:16

Vikram Chandra on partnering with Airtel and HT, and fundraising plans
00:02:06

MoneyTap CEO on dealing with emotions and when to be reactive
00:01:03

Naveen Tewari on inception of Glance, and focus on product success
00:02:06