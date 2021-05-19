Aravind Sanka on vehicle ownership and its effect on ride-sharing
00:01:41
FEATURING

Aravind Sanka
Co-Founder, Rapido
See More See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next

Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV

"I've never met my cofounder": Terra.do founder on operating remotely
00:01:55

Rajat Mathur on how COVID has driven EdTech and tech adoption in education
00:03:93

Chetna Sinha shares a story of rural innovation during COVID
00:02:09

pinBox Director on overcoming the challenges of digital literacy in global markets
00:04:02

Byju Raveendran on business growth matching valuation and potential in EdTech
00:06:67

Fabindia Chairman on the hardships of the COVID crisis and lessons to be learnt
00:02:96