Ashish Fafadia on secondary markets, upcoming IPOs, and interest from family offices
00:01:59
FEATURING

Ashish Fafadia
From CA to mastering finance in startups
See More See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next

Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV

CEO on recent growth in valuations, and Edelweiss WM's aim to capture it
00:02:04

Founder shares IRR and deployment metrics for Trifecta Capital
00:00:44

Daily Dispatch By YourStory | Thursday, 28th January
00:15:28

Daily Dispatch By YourStory | Tuesday 25th May 2021
00:15:10

Daily Dispatch By YourStory | Friday 25th June 2021 | Peyush Bansal, Co-founder & CEO, Lenskart
00:11:12

Daily Dispatch By YourStory | Thursday 1st July 2021 | Gen next: Innovating for the future  
00:20:19