Watch the first episode of Ask the Doc where Dr Jagdish Chaturvedi answers the most important questions on COVID and shares insights on how we can control and overcome the spread of COVID.
Ask the Doc | Navigating the second wave - How to stay fit mentally and physically?
00:57:01
About the session
FEATURING
Dr. Jagdish Chaturvedi
ENT Surgeon & Author
Top moments from the video
1 Dr. Chaturvedi on why the COVID second wave has been so infectious
2 Understanding why COVID is now infecting children with Dr. Jagdish Chaturvedi
3 Dr. Jagdish Chaturvedi on the role of vaccines in preventing severe symptoms
4 Dr. Chaturvedi on COVID recovery period
5 Dr. Jagdish Chaturvedi lists out the medications needed to treat mild COVID symptoms
6 Dr. Jagdish Chaturvedi on kids being infected by COVID
7 Dr. Jagdish Chaturvedi on a third wave of COVID and the new normal
8 Dr. Jagdish Chaturvedi on Vitamin and Zinc supplements one can take during COVID
9 Dr. Jagdish Chaturvedi on the need to constantly track oxygen readings
10 Dr. Jagdish Chaturvedi explains how various factors could affect COVID behaviour
11 Dr. Chaturvedi on whether previously infected COVID patients can get reinfected
12 Dr. Chaturvedi on consumption of alcohol and its effect on the immune system
Full video of the session
