Watch Dr Ritesh Malik, Founder and CEO of Innov8 Coworking, Investor & Serial Entrepreneur answer medical concerns related to COVID.
Ask the Doc | All your COVID-19 medical concerns answered by Dr. Ritesh Malik
01:05:43
About the session
FEATURING
Ritesh Malik
Founder & CEO, Innov8 Coworking
Top moments from the video
1 Dr. Ritesh Malik explains why the second wave of COVID has been so devastating
2 Ritesh Malik details out the steps to follow if you suspect you are infected by COVID
3 Dr. Ritesh Malik on the symptoms and seasonality of COVID
4 Dr. Ritesh Malik on the THREE types of COVID tests, and importance of speed
5 Dr. Ritesh Malik on the medicines prescribed to COVID patients
6 Dr. Ritesh Malik on smoking: "the worst thing you can do to yourself and your family"
7 Dr. Ritesh Malik on the BEST thing you can do to avoid getting infected with COVID
8 Dr. Ritesh Malik on double masking, how to wear masks, and vaccination
9 Dr. Ritesh Malik on the duration of COVID, and two phases of infection to recovery
10 How to avoid getting infected at vaccination centres: Dr. Ritesh Malik
11 Dr. Ritesh Malik on reinfections, and why founders need to communicate
12 Dr. Ritesh Malik on when an HRCT chest is recommended
13 Dr. Ritesh Malik on monitoring your SpO2 reading
14 "Do not panic": Dr. Ritesh Malik on whether you need a CT Scan
15 "We could be saving 1000s of metric tonnes of O2" - Dr. Malik on awake proning
16 "God helps those who help themselves" - Dr. Malik
Full video of the session
