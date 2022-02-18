From consultation, collaboration, joint development to investment opportunities, ASTRA sees Applied Materials leverage its expertise to guide startups and help them achieve their potential. This year too, ASTRA aims to create a massive impact in the startup ecosystem. Hear Applied Materials' Dr Omkaram Nalamasu and Anand Kamannavar share their vision for ASTRA 2022 and tell us why it is unique in the current ecosystem.
ASTRA 2022: Elevating with co-innovation and co-creation
