Over the past couple of decades, AU Small Finance Bank has positioned itself as a bank for underserved and unserved low- and middle-class individuals. Hear Mr. Mayank Markanday, the head of Credit Cards Business at AU Small Finance Bank, delving deeper into the context of its recently introduced credit card promised to every applicant.
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Banking Easy With AU Small Finance Bank.
00:16:27
About the session
See More See Less
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
leveraging technology to cure genetic conditions and disease in the 21st century
00:24:58
Cricket game NFTs and their impact on the gig economy
00:17:58
Infosys’ Lilly Vasanthini counts strengthening local communities, being inclusive, and courageous as key to success
00:24:35
Developer Velocity with Azure & GitHub
00:38:15
Using Technology to ensure safety and Security in a changing world
00:41:45
Experts discuss the significance of data universe for progressive business decision-making
00:50:50