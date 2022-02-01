AWS CTO Round Table SAAS 2
02:48:03
About the session

As per a report by SaaSBOOMi and McKinsey, India could be on the cusp of unlocking a $1 trillion opportunity for SaaS companies, creating nearly half a million new jobs by 2030. But how can SaaS companies continue creating global impact? The CTO roundtable, hosted by YourStory in association with AWS, covered some critical points about the industry and scaling globally.

