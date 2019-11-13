With AWS, Exotel is reimagining enterprise communication with ease

Listen from Sanjeeth Kumar, Chief Marketing Officer, Exotel how AWS's autoscale ability has helped improve the performance of their web servers and increase their conversations from 5 million to 10 million per day.

By Team YS
13th Nov 2019
Amazon Web Services

Amazon Web Services

Exotel is a cloud communications platform powering business communication in India and South-East Asia. Their simplified API is adopted by SMEs, startups and enterprises to communicate with customers easily. As they were expanding geographically, they were looking for a partner who could ensure scalability and reliability at the infrastructure level. The availability of AWS in multiple regions and the features it offered fit in perfectly with Exotel's demands. From computing to storage to monitoring, they run a whole range of E2C instances and EBS volumes for data storage. Listen from Sanjeeth Kumar, Chief Marketing Officer, Exotel how AWS's autoscale ability has helped improve the performance of their web servers and increase their conversations from 5 million to 10 million per day.

