Axis Mutual Fund sets sights on consumption sector with new ETF

As the stock markets rise with resilience amidst the COVID-19 crisis, exchange traded funds (ETFs) are gaining traction as a cost-effective investment product that allows investors more control over the stocks in their portfolio. Raghav Iyengar, Chief Business Officer at Axis Mutual Fund talks about why investors are unlikely to give up on ETFs any time soon, the fund house’s new fund offer — Axis Consumption ETF — that tracks the Nifty Consumption India Index and India’s prospects as a consumption economy.