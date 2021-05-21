Harish Sivaramakrishnan, CRED, on designing great products
A great product and design are not only integral to a company’s success but also help in bringing the larger vision to life.

Harish Sivaramakrishnan, head of design at CRED shares his insights on how great products are designed and the process that goes behind them.

Here are some of the key points we cover:

1. Translating vision and philosophy into building a product

2. Building a design-centric organization

3. Keeping abreast with tech and design trends

Disclaimer:-

YourStory Media is not the owner of this video. All IP rights belong to Matrix Partners India. If you have any suggestions, please reach out at podcasts@kalaari.com.

