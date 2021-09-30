BFSI and fintech: The age of collaboration

Today’s consumer is enabled via mobile banking and digital wallets, the eco system is fast evolving and collaborations among the players are making it a simple and effective way to buy, subscribe and consume products and services with just a click. A lot goes behind this enablement, talking about the journeys and transformation of products, processes and integrated eco-systems. The legacy players who were late to harness the opportunity are now seen participating and actively collaborating with industry peers, fintech’s to enrich value of their large customer base, the cloud computing, managed security services, open source systems are getting more traction, for sure