Today’s consumer is enabled via mobile banking and digital wallets, the eco system is fast evolving and collaborations among the players are making it a simple and effective way to buy, subscribe and consume products and services with just a click. A lot goes behind this enablement, talking about the journeys and transformation of products, processes and integrated eco-systems. The legacy players who were late to harness the opportunity are now seen participating and actively collaborating with industry peers, fintech’s to enrich value of their large customer base, the cloud computing, managed security services, open source systems are getting more traction, for sure
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
BFSI and fintech: The age of collaboration
00:54:36
About the session
See More See Less
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
AI-driven digital transformations for financial resilience
00:26:25
Decoding the age of Passionpreneurs
00:43:48
AWS Toppr School OS Webinar: Challenges, changes and capabilities of hybrid classrooms
00:57:54
Decoding mentorship for startups
00:30:31
Logistics & Smart Mobility: Innovating for demand shapeshifts
00:48:51
‘Shopifying’ wealth management across India and beyond - In a conversation with Kristal's founder - Asheesh Chanda
00:30:56