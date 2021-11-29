This startup helps you earn Bitcoin rewards when you use Swiggy, Bigbasket, Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra
00:18:00
Video not supported in your device
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV

Taking the lead: LeadSquared’s growth strategy
00:05:07

A big listing: tech startups on the stock market
00:12:26

Serving hot: Wonderchef’s expansion plans
00:07:54

Hush the taboo: Sirona’s growing popularity among women
00:06:50

Counting bitcoins with WazirX
00:09:03

‘Zolving’ problems for global citizens
00:07:16