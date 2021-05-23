Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Bounce CEO on shifting trend from ownership to rental, and Bounce's unit economics
00:05:18
FEATURING
Vivekananda Hallekere
Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer, Bounce & WickedRide
See More
See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Overview of Meesho with Vidit Aatrey
00:01:02
Pankaj Agrawal highlights changes in how we collaborate
00:01:06
Lenovo India CHRO highlights some HR initiatives to improve employee wellbeing
00:01:94
Nikhil Sikri on shift in living preferences, and personalization at Zolostays
00:03:94
Pratik Oswal's advice on choosing and investing in mutual funds
00:02:13
Anant Goel on Milkbasket's last-mile supply chain as a core competitive advantage
00:02:94