Build & Grow: Money Matters Season 2 | Medikibazaar: Bridging the gap in the Indian healthcare system
00:50:51
FEATURING
Vivek Tiwari
Founder and CEO, Medikabazaar
Top moments from the video
1 Medikabazaar CEO on growth during COVID
2 Medikabazaar CEO shares their origin story, growth, and overcoming early challenges
3 CEO on how Medikabazaar built features to address gaps in medical supply procurement
4 Vivek Tiwari lists out some of the prominent investors in Medikabazaar
5 Vivek Tiwari on the need to have passion for the idea as an entrepreneur
6 Vivek Tiwari on growth plans at Medikabazaar and advantages of being digital-first
7 Medikabazaar CEO on expanding their customer base during lockdown
8 Medikabazaar CEO on the growth of HealthTech due to COVID
9 Vivek Tiwari discusses the increase in Medikabazaar's user base due to digital
10 Medikabazaar CEO on using drones to solve the accessibility challenges of medicines
11 Vivek Tiwari shares Medikabazaar's expansion strategy and key focus areas
