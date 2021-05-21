Building a global SaaS GTM engine from India

Whatfix is one of the few Indian companies that has built a humming go-to-market motion for global enterprises, from India. It has been a journey of innovation, successes, and failures as they built a unique GTM engine leveraging the resources in India. And today they are scaling rapidly on the back of it. Tune in to join Tejeshwi Sharma, Principal, Sequoia Capital India chat with Khadim Batti, co-founder & CEO of Whatfix about the company's journey.

YourStory Media is not the owner of this video. All IP rights belong to Sequoia India.