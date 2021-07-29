Building and scaling a successful cryptocurrency business in India

WazirX is India's largest cryptocurrency exchange with over six million users, and a monthly volume of $6.2 Billion USD. It bills itself as India's most trusted Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency exchange. With the potential to be India’s first crypto unicorn, WazirX is a trusted and secure cryptocurrency exchange app to buy and sell Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum, Tron, Zilliqa, and over 100 cryptocurrencies. To tell us about building and scaling a successful crypto business and how WazirX is is putting India on the global crypto map, we have with us Nischal Shetty, the CEO & Founder, WazirX, a serial entrepreneur and a man on a mission to make crypto accessible to everyone in India!