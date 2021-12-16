Building the Unified Wealth Interface for India: An Insider Look with Ujjwal Jain

In 2016, Ujjwal Jain, Founder & CEO of WealthDesk founded the platform to build a Unified Wealth Interface (UWI) for the asset and wealth management ecosystem on top of broking. Today, the platform is the driving force for the same industry. In an engaging conversation with Shradha Sharma, Founder & CEO, YourStory, Ujjwal talks about how WealthDesk's journey started, how Platform enables curated portfolios called WealthBaskets on Stocks and ETFs, how WealthDesk bootstrapped initially because patient capital was needed to achieve the patient UWI vision and more.