Capital Float MD on working through the early fears in a lending business
00:00:32
About the session

Capital Float MD on working through the early fears in a lending business

FEATURING

Gaurav Hinduja
Co-Founder & MD, Capital Float
See More See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next

Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV

Wingify Chairman on what keeps him going
00:00:31

Munish Varma on the strength of homegrown Indian startups going global
00:01:54

Mukesh Bansal on importance of having a strong founding team
00:00:38

Artha Ventures' investment process and criteria
00:01:58

Ola CEO highlights the TWO primary focus areas of growth at Ola
00:04:09

Amarendra Sahu's vision for NestAway
00:00:51