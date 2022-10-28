Tune in for the final episode of Startup Dugout with Cashify Co-founder and CEO Mandeep Manocha

Setting up a successful startup and maximising business opportunities in a trust deficit market is a tricky task, however, Cashify has boldly taken up the challenge and emerged successful. Tune in to the fourth and final episode of Startup Dugout by Dell Technologies India, where Co-founder and CEO Mandeep Manocha talks about ‘That Time When…’ the startup scaled some of the challenges to become a well-known name in the re-commerce space.

If you are looking to scale up, make the most of what Dell for Startups has to offer.

Click here to connect with a Dell representative.