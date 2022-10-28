Tune in for the final episode of Startup Dugout with Cashify Co-founder and CEO Mandeep Manocha

00:31:52
About the session

Setting up a successful startup and maximising business opportunities in a trust deficit market is a tricky task, however, Cashify has boldly taken up the challenge and emerged successful. Tune in to the fourth and final episode of Startup Dugout by Dell Technologies India, where Co-founder and CEO Mandeep Manocha talks about ‘That Time When…’ the startup scaled some of the challenges to become a well-known name in the re-commerce space.

If you are looking to scale up, make the most of what Dell for Startups has to offer.

Click here to connect with a Dell representative.

See More See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV

Building the future of transactional credit at Kissht & RING leveraging AWS
00:06:43

Tune in for the final episode of Startup Dugout with Cashify Co-founder and CEO Mandeep Manocha
00:35:04

Leveraging data strategies and analytics to power growth
00:40:40

Withdrawal of the PDP Bill, 2019 and a new roadmap to privacy
01:25:34

Small Finance Banks: Powering financial inclusion through smart banking
00:51:35

UpGrad CEO shares his story of challenges and success
00:27:06