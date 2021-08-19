CEO highlights some of the initiatives undertaken by MyGov's innovation platform
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
CEO highlights some of the initiatives undertaken by MyGov's innovation platform
00:03:35
About the session
FEATURING
Abhishek Singh
CEO, MyGov
See More
See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Dr. Anand discusses the need for better primary healthcare and his startup Akos MD
00:02:45
Vikram Gupta talks about IvyCap's investment and divestment in Purplle
00:01:11
Lathika Pai on the origination of the "Highway" and how she came to join the team
00:03:12
Antaraa Vasudev on Civis' mission and vision
00:00:55
Portea CEO describes why there is an upshoot in oxygen concentrator demand
00:02:52
Pepperfry CEO on how consumer interest has evolved during COVID
00:01:48