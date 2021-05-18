CEO highlights TWO key aspects of change at BabyChakra during the pandemic
00:02:06
FEATURING

Naiyya Saggi
Founder & CEO, BabyChakra
See More See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next

Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV

Druva CEO on the company's resilience to the pandemic
00:01:01

Anshuman Bapna outlines Terra.do's business and inspiration behind setting it up
00:02:54

Rajat Mathur's advice for organizations and individuals during the pandemic
00:05:21

Chetna Sinha on tech penetration and adoption in villages
00:03:67

Square Yards CEO on employees as founders and consolidation in Indian real estate
00:03:12

Founder describes the TWO big challenges that pinBox set out to address
00:02:94