CEO Insights: On the horizon of a digital future

The fifth episode of DIGIRUPT Finance: Conversations around Digital Innovations in Fintech, hosted by Comviva in association with YourStory, focused on innovation at Comviva. Manoranjan (Mao) Mohapatra, CEO, Comviva Technologies, in conversation with Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO, YourStory spoke at length about how Comviva is leading the software products domain in telecom and beyond, Comviva’s growth story, the culture and ethos of the company, and how it is committed to developing and supporting innovative startups.