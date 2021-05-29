CEO of Mfine talks about virtualization of hospitals and consultations
00:02:11
FEATURING

Prasad Kompalli
Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, mfine

Shradha Sharma
Founder & CEO, YourStory Media
