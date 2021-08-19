CEO on fundraising plans for The Moms Co
00:00:26
About the session

CEO on fundraising plans for The Moms Co

FEATURING

Malika Dutt Sadani
Founder & CEO, The Moms Co
See More See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next

Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV

CEO on fundraising plans for Mamaearth
00:01:03

Daily Dispatch by YourStory | 'E-wedding planning - the next big thing?'
00:18:52

Vikas Gupta on huge growth of MyDiagnostics user base and focus ahead
00:01:48

Sumeet Mehta on focusing on the right outcomes and metrics especially in EdTech
00:01:28

Arjun Malhotra on the lack of clarity in India's crypto regulations
00:01:25

Ramneek Khurana on key learning from Lenskart's growth in 2020
00:00:52