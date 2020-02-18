Changemakers at UPES launch event for Shakti

By Abiram Prakash
18th Feb 2020
UPES for Shakti

UPES for Shakti

University of Petroleum and Energy Studies' (UPES) launch event for Shakti took place on Feb 4, 2020, with the vision of empowering women from classroom to boardroom. The event brought together change makers to discuss ways to accelerate the gender equality journey in India. Listen as they share how the 25 percent scholarship will open doors for girl students who are on a quest for quality higher education and are looking to pursue their dreams.

