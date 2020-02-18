Changemakers at UPES launch event for Shakti
18th Feb 2020
- +0
Share on
- +0
Share on
Share on
UPES for Shakti
University of Petroleum and Energy Studies' (UPES) launch event for Shakti took place on Feb 4, 2020, with the vision of empowering women from classroom to boardroom. The event brought together change makers to discuss ways to accelerate the gender equality journey in India. Listen as they share how the 25 percent scholarship will open doors for girl students who are on a quest for quality higher education and are looking to pursue their dreams.
Related Topics
Latest Videos
Recent videos published on YSTV