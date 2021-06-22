Chefs Sanjeev Kapoor and José Andrés on serving up smiles with meals to COVID-19 frontline workers
About the session

MasterChef Sanjeev Kapoor and chef José Andrés have come together to dish out close to 23,000 meals per day to frontline workers in over 30 hospitals across 10 Indian cities amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Their belief: COVID-19 is not a fight that one man or one country can fight alone, and hence the need for everyone to come together to help others.

Listen to their conversation with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma on how they have been providing support, exercising empathy, and creating an impact during this pandemic.

