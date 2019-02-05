A

Chulamas Jitpatima, Director, MQDC India on Whizdom Club Coworking Space

Listen as Chulamas Jitpatima, Director, MQDC speaks about MQDC's future plans for India, and how they have forged partnerships with associations and universities to help startups grow.
MQDC has launched the Whizdom Club Coworking Space with an aim to inspire startups, students and professionals. Chulamas Jitpatima (Amy), Director, MQDC India Real Estate shares how India is a huge market with many potential young startups. "MQDC has a global vision of developing future leaders at a very young age. Our vision aligned with the creation of startups in India is why we entered the coworking space," she says. The Space will mentor young entrepreneurs on ideation, financing, soft skills, and even provide spiritual guidance. Amy says that success for them is when their startups scale and succeed at any stage. She also discusses in detail about the Whizdom Innovation Challenge for startups and the Brand Ambassador Programme for universities. Listen as she speaks about MQDC's future plans for India, and how they have forged partnerships with associations and universities to help startups grow.

