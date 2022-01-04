Co build, Co innovate - Driving successful SaaS partnership

SaaS companies in India are growing exponentially globally. As per a report by McKinsey, the Indian SaaS industry is projected to generate revenue of $50 billion to $70 billion and win 4%-6% of the global SaaS market by 2030, creating as much as $1 trillion in value. The Indian SaaS sector is already providing a huge boost to the economy, opening more employment opportunities and growth in foreign exchange revenues. Join us for a discussion on how companies can build and grow their SaaS business further - Opportunities, challenges, future prospects and more.