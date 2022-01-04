SaaS companies in India are growing exponentially globally. As per a report by McKinsey, the Indian SaaS industry is projected to generate revenue of $50 billion to $70 billion and win 4%-6% of the global SaaS market by 2030, creating as much as $1 trillion in value. The Indian SaaS sector is already providing a huge boost to the economy, opening more employment opportunities and growth in foreign exchange revenues. Join us for a discussion on how companies can build and grow their SaaS business further - Opportunities, challenges, future prospects and more.
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Co build, Co innovate - Driving successful SaaS partnership
00:34:07
About the session
See More See Less
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Building internet scale architectures
00:39:04
Banking 2.0 - Drive the Future
00:49:19
Be Secure - Code to Apps
00:42:46
Working Capital financing for D2C brands
00:59:50
Acknowledge the power of technology to grow your business sustainably: Ankur Warikoo
00:17:50
Nurturing digital growth with app modernisation
00:53:05