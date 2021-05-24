In Conversation with Dr. Lovneesh Chanana, SAP

The importance of use of emerging technologies for Governance and transforming India into a digitally empowered nation is gaining acceptance across the state as well as central government. An important aspect is the expectation of huge benefits that can drive the country’s socio-economic growth and he;p India reach a the target of 5 trillion dollar economy shared Dr. Lovneesh Chanana, Vice President (Government Affairs), Asia Pacific and Japan, SAP in an exclusive conversation with YourStory.