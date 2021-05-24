The importance of use of emerging technologies for Governance and transforming India into a digitally empowered nation is gaining acceptance across the state as well as central government. An important aspect is the expectation of huge benefits that can drive the country’s socio-economic growth and he;p India reach a the target of 5 trillion dollar economy shared Dr. Lovneesh Chanana, Vice President (Government Affairs), Asia Pacific and Japan, SAP in an exclusive conversation with YourStory.
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
In Conversation with Dr. Lovneesh Chanana, SAP
00:24:06
About the session
See More
See Less
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Tapzo CEO on tech companies "being at the right place at the right time"
00:00:75
Lizzie Chapman on team diversity and employee welfare at ZestMoney
00:00:33
Prakash Jaiswal on FOUR fundamental shifts in business post-COVID
00:03:95
PropTiger CEO on perception of real estate vs on-ground transformation
00:02:98
Martin Schwenk on consumer consumption behaviour and Mercedes brand perception
00:02:96
Daily Dispatch By YourStory | Monday 24th May 2021
00:10:29