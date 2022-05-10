Malini Agarwal popularly known as ‘Miss Malini’ is a pioneer in lifestyle blogging in India. Reigning supreme over the space for many years now, she has seen the evolution of the creator’s economy first hand. During this conversation, Malini spills the secrets of breaking the mould and carving her own niche.
Creators Inc. 2022 | Adpocalypse and building a sustainable content business
00:43:00
About the session
