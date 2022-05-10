South India’s biggest YouTubers, Madan Gowri. Madan has been demystifying issues that resonate with the youth through his YouTube channel, which has a whopping 5.29 million subscribers. From Science to History to current issues, Madan has made a remarkable name for himself in not just the Tamil cyberspace but also appealing to the global diaspora.
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Creators Inc. 2022 | Breaking Language Barriers the தமிழ் way
00:30:00
About the session
See More See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Creators Inc. 2022 | Vines and Skits; The world of Ashish Chanchlani
00:38:00
Creators Inc. 2022 | Enabling the evolution of creator economy
00:07:00
Creators Inc. 2022 | Kabita’s content kitchen
00:21:00
Creators Inc. 2022 | Haq se sakth Kahaani
01:04:00
Creators Inc. 2022 | Is Gaming only a content hack? What lies beyond?
00:44:00
Creators Inc. 2022 | Bridging the gap in the creators economy
00:42:36