To go deeper into the nuances of how and what technologies and tools would work for Indian content creators, industry experts Vivek Saxena-- Co-founder of Thinkly; Sharmin Ali-- Founder and CEO of Instoried; Saurabh Gupta-- Cofounder and CEO of Tamasha Live; and Mukul Khurana, Ex- Head of Product at OnePlus India and now building startup Qorner in stealth mode; brainstorm and discuss "What's Next" is the creators' industry.
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Creators Inc. 2022 | Building Tools for Creators
00:43:00
About the session
See More See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Creators Inc. 2022 | Vines and Skits; The world of Ashish Chanchlani
00:38:00
Creators Inc. 2022 | Enabling the evolution of creator economy
00:07:00
Creators Inc. 2022 | Kabita’s content kitchen
00:21:00
Creators Inc. 2022 | Haq se sakth Kahaani
01:04:00
Creators Inc. 2022 | Is Gaming only a content hack? What lies beyond?
00:44:00
Creators Inc. 2022 | Bridging the gap in the creators economy
00:42:36